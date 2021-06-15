BRBT is proud to announce a new program intended to open doors to community members who feel that they are unable to afford participating in The Nutcracker - A Tale from the Bayou.
Clara’s Closet will collect gently used clothing, purses, shoes, and other accessories for all ages that will be sold through consignment. Dance clothing and shoes are also appreciated. Clean, gently used items can be dropped off at the Dancers’ Workshop studios and monetary donations are also welcome at https://batonrougeballet.org/upcoming-fundraisers/
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.