BRBT is proud to announce that they will reinstate last year’s very successful scholarship fund that opened doors to community members who felt unable to afford participating in The Nutcracker - A Tale from the Bayou. Clara’s Closet, set in motion by BRBT alumnus Carolyn Herman and now continued by current company members Ivy Jiang and Caroline Weise, will raise funds for families and dancers who need financial assistance to support their performance in the Nutcracker. Donations will go towards providing tickets for families to watch their children perform along with some fun extras such as commemorative T-shirts, Nutcracker dolls, and backstage photos.
Clara’s Closet will collect gently used clothing, purses, shoes, and other accessories for all ages that will be sold through consignment. Dance clothing and shoes are also appreciated. Clean, gently used items can be dropped off at the Dancers’ Workshop studios at 10745 Linkwood Ct in Baton Rouge through September 5th. Monetary donations are also welcome at any time at: https://batonrougeballet.org/upcoming-fundraisers/.
BRBT is determined to not let financial burdens stop an eager and qualified dancer from performing or their family from enjoying watching their child. With the momentum of last year, we hope that this program will continue to strongly support our dance community.
Donations accepted: Now - September 5, 2022
Clothing and accessories: at the Dancers’ Workshop, 10745 Linkwood Ct.
Monetary donations: https://batonrougeballet.org/upcoming-fundraisers/
