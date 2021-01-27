BATON ROUGE —The Baton Rouge Blues Festival and Foundation has announced the official rescheduling of its 2021 Blues Festival for Saturday, September 18th, in Downtown Baton Rouge. The Blues Festival, a landmark Louisiana music festival showcasing local and world renowned blues artists, was originally scheduled for April 17 & 18th, but in consideration of the safety and wellbeing of our fans, musicians and volunteers has been rescheduled till Fall 2021.
The lineup for the 2021 festival will feature Baton Rouge Blues greats alongside up and coming blues artists. Due to the Covid 19 Pandemic, the BR Blues Festival was cancelled in April of 2020.
“Canceling once, much less twice, is the last thing we want to do.” said Kim Neustrom, Executive Director of the Baton Rouge Blues Festival and Foundation.
“So, instead of closing the door entirely, we’ve decided to host a one day Blues celebration in the Fall as we continue to seek the advice of health officials at all levels. The state of things as they are currently can’t assure a safe and fun environment for all in April, so we’ve chosen to postpone the next installment of the BR Blues Festival until September 18th.”
The Baton Rouge Blues Festival & Foundation will continue its work to promote, preserve and propel the swamp blues and Baton Rouge blues culture throughout the year as it continues planning for the 2022 Blues Festival-April 23 & 24, 2022.
