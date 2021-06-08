The Baton Rouge Area Chamber (BRAC) today announced it is accepting applications for its Diversity Star Award to spotlight and honor regional businesses that champion diversity and inclusion. The award application process is open to all businesses in the nine-parish Capital Region regardless of size or whether the business is a BRAC investor. Applications for the 2021 Diversity Star Award are open through June 30 at brac.org/diversitystar.
“Businesses across the Capital Region understand that inclusivity drives growth,” said Eric Dexter, chair of the Diversity & Inclusion Committee and director of business development for Civil Solutions Consulting Group. “The Diversity Star Award is meant to spotlight that and highlight best practices. I encourage companies of all sizes, and from all parishes in the region, to apply for this award.”
A selection of members from BRAC’s Diversity & Inclusion Committee will participate in a judges panel to oversee the evaluation, selection, and presentation of the Diversity Star Award.
“BRAC is proud to champion diversity and inclusion on behalf of the business community, and to elevate that conversation through the Diversity Star Award and the annual Diversity in Business event,” said Adam Knapp, president and CEO of BRAC. “We look forward to celebrating standout corporate citizens that have embraced the truth that diversity drives progress.”
Applications for the 2021 Diversity Star Award will be accepted until Wednesday, June 30. Awards will be presented at BRAC’s Diversity in Business event presented by Taylor Porter on August 11. Honorees will be promoted through BRAC over the course of the year in conjunction with the organization’s diversity and inclusion initiatives.
