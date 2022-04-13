Lunch Ladies

On April 6, 2022, Holy Family Catholic Church in Port Allen hosted its monthly Senior Citizen Supper.  Breakfast for Dinner was the theme that set the tone for the evening.  Grits and Grillades, egg muffins, sausage and biscuits were served, topped off with a special waffle dessert bar featuring Belgium waffles, fresh fruit and whip cream.   Added to the excitement of the evening was the addition of BINGO hosted by Becky LeBlanc.   Door prizes were also handed out.

