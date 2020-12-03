Brian's Furniture, located at 515 Court St. in Port Allen, is collecting letters to Santa through Saturday, Dec. 12. All letters will receive a personalized response.
To receive a letter, drop your child's letter or wish list in the red mail box at Brian's Furniture with a return address before Saturday, Dec. 12
Families may also stop for a photo with Santa on Saturday, Dec. 5 from 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. For more details visit the event Facebook page here.
