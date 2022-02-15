WBR Garden & Civic Club, February 8, ‘Brighten Your Day’ arrangement was presented to the West Side Journal. Pictured left to right are Trudy Millard, Garden Club President, Shelli LaGrange, West Side Journal Administrative Director, and Kim Callegan, Garden Club Yearbook Chair.
Latest News
- Trahan Gallery set to open Friday
- West Baton Rouge Garden & Civic Club February meeting
- Heart health for minority communities
- We the People must show up for redistricting
- ‘Brighten Your Day’ arrangement
- La. Army National Guard commissions first Black female pilot
- Letter to the Editor: Turning pain into purpose
- DA REPORT
Most Popular
Articles
- Brusly duo continuing football careers at the next level
- WBR jury convicts Braggs on second degree murder
- DA reports convictions on all major jury trials in 2021
- ARREST REPORT
- ARREST REPORT
- LA State Police remind motorists to “move over”
- ARREST REPORT
- OBITUARIES
- BHS mounts comeback, falls to MPA
- PA beats Episcopal 83-78 for district title
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.