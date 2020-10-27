Bouquet

The West Baton Rouge Garden & Civic Club members Dena Culpepper and JoAnn Newchurch presented the West Baton Rouge Parish Library with a “To Brighten Your Day Fall Arrangement” for the month of October.  Each month an arrangement or plant is given to places in the parish to show appreciation.  Shown from left: Luis Interiano, Hannah Johnson and Dena Culpepper.  Not shown:  JoAnn Newchurch who was taking the picture. 

