Daigle Plant

Office Manger at Business First Bank in Port Allen, Mr. Glen Daigle, received the “To Brighten Your Day Plant of the Month for April.” Mary Neisler presented it on behalf of the West Baton Rouge Garden & Civic Club.Pictured here are Glen Daigle and Mary Neisler.

