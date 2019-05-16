Brusly High School alumna and recent graduate of Louisiana State University Johneisha Batiste graduated from the College Humanities and Social Sciences with the highest undergraduate grade-point average, earning the title University Medalist. Batiste completed her undergraduate career as Summa Cum Laude of her class with a 4.126 GPA.
Batiste earned her bachelor's degree in Political Science with a minor in African American studies. During her time at LSU, she was a member of the Golden Key International Honour Society and Gamma Beta Phi.
She will begin law school in the fall with hopes to become a prosecutor and eventually, a judge.
Johneisha Batiste is a 2015 honor graduate of Brusly High School and the daughter of James and Cheryl Batiste.
