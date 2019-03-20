Brusly High junior Myla Edwards was awarded a $500 State Fair Scholarship, which recognizes student volunteers in each high school in the Greater Baton Rouge area.
Edwards is the daughter of Rasheta Brown Lawrence and Torrie Edwards. She is an honor student, third-year member of the cheerleading, basketball and track teams. She is also a member of the 2019 Indoor State Champion 4x2 relay team.
