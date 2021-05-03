2 classes! 13 Burgers! 1 Golden Spoon!
The Brusly High School Advanced Nutrition & Foods classes prepared all week to build the perfect burger. They decided on types of buns, cheeses, sauces, toppings and seasonings for meat.
With only 30 minutes to plate, students discussed how to cook and present the finished products to win over the judges.
The first panel of judges, made up of Mark Travasos, James Hartley, and Jovonte McDaniel of the WBR Fire Fighters District 1, chose the Stuffed Jalapeno Burger with bacon cheese and onions as the winner of The Golden Spoon. The burger was the creation of Joelle B, Alexa M. and Maya M.
The second golden spoon of the day was awarded by the second panel of judges, which included Dy. Clifton Brown, Lt. Ken Albarez, & Dy. Josh Peffers of the WBR Motorcycle Division. The second Golden Spoon went to The Breakfast Burger with egg, bacon and sharp cheddar cheese made by Haley J, Mallory R, and Amelia B.
