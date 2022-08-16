BATON ROUGE – On Thursday, Aug. 4, 10 local high school students completed their eight-week summer high school craft internship at ExxonMobil’s Baton Rouge sites. During their paid internship, students job-shadowed ExxonMobil craft specialists to explore job opportunities, were mentored by employees and learned how to get started in a variety of trades to obtain a rewarding career in industry.
“The program focuses on increasing awareness to machinery, electrical, motorized and instrument & analyzer crafts. These are all high-demand, quality jobs in our industry,” says ExxonMobil Baton Rouge Refinery Mechanical Division Manager Jeff Blohm.
Students spent their first week of the internship being introduced to the safety expectations of ExxonMobil, participating in professional development workshops, receiving one-on-one advice from ExxonMobil professionals, touring the facilities and participating in Q&A sessions. Weeks two through eight provided interns the opportunity to shadow subject matter experts from machinery, electrical, motorized and instrument & analyzer crafts along with additional one-on-one insight on what it is like to work at ExxonMobil Baton Rouge.
Skylar Cotton - Madison Preparatory Academy - New Schools Baton Rouge
Morgan Day - Zachary High School - Zachary Community School District
Bradley Hardy - Madison Preparatory Academy - New Schools Baton Rouge
Trent LaBauve - Brusly High School - West Baton Rouge
Jayden Moody - Istrouma High School - East Baton Rouge
Carlos Lee - Baton Rouge Magnet High School - East Baton Rouge
Gabriel Spears - Istrouma High School - East Baton Rouge
Christian Spikes - Liberty High School - East Baton Rouge
Laura Todd - Live Oak High School - Livingston
Johnny Williams - Scotlandville Magnet High School - East Baton Rouge
This is the second year ExxonMobil Baton Rouge has hosted the high school internship program. In 2021, the company hired six interns, two of which returned for this year’s program. Craft careers can include job roles such as millwrights, electricians, pipefitters, welders and process technicians.
