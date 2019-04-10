Aliza Luna-Pena competed in the Pure Internationals Louisiana Sweetheart in Fort Worth Texas Representing the town of Brusly And the state of Louisiana.
Aliza brought home the title and claimed Best of the Best Runway Model and Best of the Best in Formalwear.
Aliza now holds the 2019 Pure Internationals Miss Teen Miss Louisiana Sweetheart title and will compete at Nationals in Orlando Florida June 28th - July 4th.
