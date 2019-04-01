Brusly High School sophomore Aliza Luna-Pena will represent the state of Louisiana and Town of Brusly in the Pure International Pageant this weekend.
Aliza will compete for the title of Miss Teen Louisiana Sweetheart in Fort Worth, Texas April 5 through 7.
Last year, Aliza was named Pure Internationals National Inspirational Queen and Pure International International Peoples Choice Queen in Orlando, Florida. After capturing the titles, she was featured in Arts & Beauty Magazine in New York.
Aliza is an extraordinary teen working to show that autism is not a barrier and does not define her as a person nor does it limit her accomplishments. Following competition this weekend, she will travel to Nationals for a second time in June to compete for another National Title.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.