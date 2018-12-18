+2 
DSC_0007.JPG

Santa helpers (left to right) Braxton Michel, Dejah Dorsey, Tyrenisha James, Macie Husband, Santa, Grace Seguin, Chloe Lefeaux, Abigail Friens. 

Bottom (left to right): Mackenzi Melton, Olivia Stearns, Jordan Koenig, Blair Tullier, Jordyn Babin. 

On Saturday, December 16, 2018,  the Brusly Lions Club held its Annual Santa Breakfast.  Lion members as well as volunteer helpers assisted in the successful community event.

DSC_0008.JPG

Parish Councilman Chris "Fish" Kershaw & Santa
DSC_0265.JPG

Grant Brown & Victoria Silvio with children Addison & Matthew

