The Brusly Lions Club will host its annual Santa Breakfast on Saturday, Dec. 15 from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. at the Brusly Lions Club. The morning will feature visits with Santa, a Christmas sing alone and pin the nose on Rudolph.
There is a limited number of tickets available for this event.
Call Andrea at 225-328-4843, Denise at 225-937-8082 or Bonnie at 225-313-5505 to reserve tickets for this event.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.