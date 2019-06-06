Brusly native Dylan Brown graduated on June 4, becoming a member of the US Army Corps of Engineers.
Brown attended school in Brusly until 11th grade, when he enrolled in the Youth Challenge Program in Carville. After receiving his diploma from YCP, Brown joined the National Guard and began basic training at Fort Leonard Wood, MI. He graduated as a member of the National Guard on Jan. 14.
Following basic training, Brown remained at Fort Leonard Wood to become a member of the US Army Corps of Engineers.
He is the son of Larry and Laurie Brown of Brusly, grandson of Rusty Avants and Debbie Jordan of Brusly, and Sheila Davis of Brusly, and the late Debbie LeJeune Avants and Carl Galloway.
