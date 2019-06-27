Buckaroo Bindlestiff, aka Keith Nelson, pleased family audiences last week in Port Allen and Addis with his roping, juggling, and bull whip cracking feats in performances sponsored by the West Baton Rouge Parish Library and funded by the Department of Parks and Recreation. Nelson performs with the Bindlestiff Family Cirkus, a non- profit organization dedicated to increasing the knowledge, understanding, and the appreciation of circus history.
For more summer family fun, visit the library’s website at www.wbrpl.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.