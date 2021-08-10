BATON ROUGE – Building Hope of Louisiana is partnering with Vitalant to host a Blood Drive on Saturday, August 21st from 10:00 AM – 2:00 PM. The bloodmobile will be at the new Guarantee Restoration Services corporate headquarters, which is located at 16248 Perkins Road in Baton Rouge.
“The Baton Rouge blood supply is at a historic low, so we are working with Vitalant to do what we can to help add to the dwindling supply of the much-needed resource. While we visit with the everyday heroes who donate, we can also spread the word about Building Hope of Louisiana’s mission,” said Executive Director, Matt Watson. “One of the Building Hope core focuses is to provide post house fire board-up services for individuals and families who own their home or rent, but do not have insurance coverage. We are excited for the opportunity to give back to the communities that have given so much to us. Please join us to learn more, give blood and save a life.”
Blood donors are encouraged to sign-up for timeslots prior to the event. Participants will be provided water and light refreshments.
About Building Hope of Louisiana:
Since the summer of 2021, Building Hope of Louisiana (501c3) has been determined to make an impact. Through four core areas, we give back to the communities that we have served for almost 50 years. These focuses are on board-up, community involvement, scholarship program and charitable causes. For more information about Building Hope of Louisiana and the services we provide, please visit our website at www.BuildingHopeLA.org.
