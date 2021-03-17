On March 9, West Baton Rouge Garden & Civic Club gathered at the West Baton Rouge Parish AgCenter in Port Allen. Guest Speaker Charlotte Thibodeaux shared her knowledge about Monarch butterflies and growing Milkweed to attract them. WBRP County Agent Elliott Scroggs had advice on managing and maintaining the landscape in our yards damaged from the recent freeze. Pictured above are President Andrea Normand, Mary Vince, Speaker Charlotte Thibodeaux, Riette LeBlanc, and Terry Guidry.
