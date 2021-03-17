Garden Butterflies

On March 9, West Baton Rouge Garden & Civic Club gathered at the West Baton Rouge Parish AgCenter in Port Allen. Guest Speaker Charlotte  Thibodeaux shared her knowledge about Monarch butterflies and growing Milkweed to attract them. WBRP County Agent Elliott Scroggs had advice on managing and maintaining the landscape in our yards damaged from the recent freeze. Pictured above are President Andrea Normand, Mary Vince, Speaker Charlotte Thibodeaux, Riette LeBlanc, and Terry Guidry.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.