The West Baton Rouge Museum will host its monthly Café Français on March 4, 2022, the first Friday in March, from 1-3 PM. As part of its cultural offerings, the West Baton Rouge Museum is hosting this program for those who speak French, are learning French, or simply support the French language and culture in Louisiana. Speakers of any dialect of French and any level of comprehension are welcome. It is open to the public and free of charge. Each meeting features a topic to spur discussion. Music is often provided by those in attendance and, of course, there’s always coffee and a little something sweet to eat.
The West Baton Rouge Museum is located at 845 N. Jefferson Avenue in Port Allen. For more information visit www.westbatonrougemuseum.com.
