The West Baton Rouge Museum will host its monthly Cajun Jam on November 21, 2021, the third Sunday in November, from 3-5 PM. This jam will be led by special guest Wallace Trahan, of the band Rice and Gravy.
As part of its cultural offerings, the West Baton Rouge Museum is hosting this free program to allow musicians to join together to play Cajun music tunes in an informal setting. The Cajun Jam typically features acoustic instruments including (but not limited to) fiddle, accordion, guitar, bass, triangle, and washboard. No amps please. The public is invited to sit in free of charge.
To insure the health and safety of all and a contactless experience, musicians and visitors alike should bring their own lawn chairs, masks, and refreshments.
The West Baton Rouge Museum is located at 845 North Jefferson Avenue in Port Allen. For more information, please call the museum at 225-336-2422 extension 200 or visit www.westbatonrougemuseum.org or www.facebook.com/TheWBRM.
