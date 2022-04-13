fiddle

April 24, 2022 from 3-5 PM.  Jam sessions are open for any musician to join in to play traditional Louisiana songs.  This jam will be led by special guest Beau Brown. For more information, please call the museum at 225-336-2422 extension 200 or visit www.westbatonrougemuseum.org 

