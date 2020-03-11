Caleb Kleinpeter’s first foray into the political arena was a successful one and one that put him into a group of seven newbies on the West Baton Rouge Parish Council.
He said getting elected was not an easy task.
“I worked real hard,” Kleinpeter said. “My wife and I walked the whole district and some places more than once. It took us from February all the way up to election time, October.”
A natural gas pipeline technician by trade, Kleinpeter ran for office to improve the community.
“I wanted to get involved in the community more and serve the people,” he said. “I felt like I’d do a good job of it.”
Kleinpeter said there were two issues that concerned him the most about the parish—growing the parish, both in industry and population and, of course, the much needed new bridge between Port Allen and White Castle.
He spoke first about the growth he feels the parish needs. “Smart growth is very important, but so are improvements to infrastructure.”
Kleinpeter said he had several objectives in mind when he ran for office, “working with the current administration and serving with transparency.”
In regard to transparency, he got his first look at West Baton Rouge Parish’s financial standing when the council released its annual budget recently.
“This is my first year in office, my first experience sitting in on the budge and I feel like this parish is doing pretty well with its money,” Kleinpeter said. “…This is a very rich parish.”
When he talked about the bridge, he said location was not as important to him as the need for it was paramount.
“Those plants between here and White Castle are building at an incredible pace,” Kleinpeter said. “And there’s lots of room for more plants to build or expand between Plaquemine and White Castle.”
The new councilman is a native of Grosse Tete who moved to Brusly when he was 8, so most of his education was received from West Baton Rouge schools. Kleinpeter is continuing his education online working to earn a degree in business.
Shortly after graduating high school, he joined the U.S. Marine Corps. That was in 2001, the year of Sept. 11 and just two years before American military forces invaded Iraq. Kleinpeter was part of that invasion.
He ended up doing another tour in the Middle East about a year later and while neither was any picnic, when he returned it was to Afghanistan, where conditions were not quite as harsh.
“Afghanistan was a little better prepared because we’d had troops over there for quite a while,” Kleinpeter said. “In irag, there was nothing, no infrastructure of any sort.”
And when he says “no infrastructure,” he means no infrastructure. “I went 56 days without taking a bath.” When he finally got the opportunity to wash up, he had another priority.
“When we got on the ship to come back, it was Mothers Day, so I waited along with 3,000 other troops to use one of the three phones on the ship,” Kleinpeter said. “We all wanted to call our moms.”
Kleinpeter is married to the former Kayne Daigle and they have two children, a daughter, 12, and a 2-month-old son.
