May 23, 2019 will mark the 50th anniversary of the graduates of Cohn High School’s Class of 1969 which was also the last graduating class of the school. A committee of graduates of this class met on Thursday, February 7, 2019 at the West Baton Rouge Parish Library to begin planning for a 50-year reunion celebration.
All graduates of this class are asked to contact the committee VIA email at cohnhs69@gmail.com to provide a medium of communication to keep you informed of the activities being planned for this historic event. For our Facebook participants, please let us know if you have not received your invitation to join the group, “Cohn High School Class of 1969” as information regarding the reunion will also be posted in this medium.
Those classmates interested in participating in the planning of this event should attend the next planning meeting on Thursday, March 7, 2019 at 5:30 PM at the West Baton Rouge Parish Library, 830 N Alexander Avenue, Port Allen, Louisiana
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.