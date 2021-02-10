Page Turner Awards is inviting creative writers to join their community of writers and get involved in the Page Turner Awards 2021.
The Page Turner Awards is an inclusive writing and book awards with one goal – to change the lives of as many writers as possible. While traditional writing awards are often steeped in elitism, the Page Turner Awards passionately believes that talented writers can be from any background, age, race, religion, or interest.
Members of the creative writing community contain talented writers and undiscovered literary gems. Whether you have a memoir, a gasp-inducing thriller or the next-big-thing comedy screenplay, Page Turner Awards can’t wait to pass your story to their panel of influential literary judges and publishers.
The inaugural Page Turner Awards ceremony, held online in October 2020, was a huge success — both on the night with writers winning high-value prizes, and in terms of how many lives it changed.
Beyond the life-changing prizes, Page Turner Awards writers have been most impressed with the scope of support offered to them — a rarity in the world of writing awards, which usually offer little beyond a letter confirming your submission. The Page Turner Awards offers so much more than a simple prize, but instead has created a supportive writing community and a “movement” focused on author growth and development.
During the pandemic writers have been spending more time creating the stories they always dreamed they would tell. Page Turner Awards ran a survey of their writers and surprise findings showed that 61% of writers are able to write more since the pandemic started.
Submissions for 2021 are now open. Find out more about The Page Turner https://pageturnerawards.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.