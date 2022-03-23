West Baton Rouge Museum will host art from students at Caneview Elementary from March 25 through April 3, 2022. Caneview participated in a grant hosted by the Manship Theatre in Baton Rouge.
The beautiful art on display was created over three weeks in math class, under the guidance of artist, Jennifer Carwile, and using only a drawing compass, straight-edge, an eraser, and watercolors. This art is available for public viewing between Friday, March 25 and Sunday, April 3rd, with a reception on Friday, March 25, 4:30 - 6:30 PM. Come out and meet some future artists!
For more information about the programs and activities associated with the exhibition call (225) 336-2422 or visit www.westbatonrougemuseum.com. The museum is open Tuesday through Saturday, 10AM to 4:30PM and Sunday 2 to 5PM. The West Baton Rouge Museum is located at 845 N. Jefferson Avenue in Port Allen.
