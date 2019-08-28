Laree Taylor, the principal of Caneview K-8 recently received the Employer Support of Guard and Reserve (ESGR) Patriot Award.
Taylor was nominated by Angela Lee, inclusion teacher for sixth and eighth graders at the school.
"The ESGR Patriot Award was created to show appreciation for employers and supervisors who support members of the National Guard and Reserves," Lee said.
"Recently they created an award for employers of spouses of the National Guard and Reserves who support military spouses," she continued. "As a very active National Guard Spouse volunteer, I feel Mrs. Taylor deserved this award."
"She understands the importance of supporting military personnel and their families," Lee said. "She has donated to help with FRG events and allowed me to take time needed to support families and service members."
