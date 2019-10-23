August 23, 2018, was an important day for the West Baton Rouge Parish school system.
Members of the School Board held a groundbreaking ceremony for one of the major projects in the board’s $90 million objective it called Vision 2020, the Caneview K-8 School.
When completed, the final cost of Caneview is expected to be $22 million, nearly a quarter of the Vision 2020 budget.
Later that day, board members had a ribbon-cutting for another, smaller portion of the Vision 2020 plan, additions to Cohn Elementary in Port Allen.
Many of the Vision 2020 projects are complete, the most recent being the new entrance building at Lukeville Upper Elementary between Brusly and Addis.
Next up for completion is the huge new school near Erwinville, Caneview K-8. Superintendent Wes Watts said the school should be completed by mid-November.
The school is appropriately named.
“This school is built on a 600-acre sugar cane field,” Watts told members of the School Board last year. “The name represents the area.”
A mammoth of a school, the buildings are surrounded on three sides by sugar cane. On the fourth side, the Caneview school is bordered by McLin Road.
It’s located just off Section Road and near its intersection with Rougon Road. The Erwinville Community Center is less than a mile west of the new school.
When it’s complete, it will encompass 77,000 square feet in its main buildings.
The architecture of the buildings is stunning, with modern designs featuring vaulted ceilings on the interior and a multitude of veneers on the exterior, giving the school a futuristic look.
Two huge buildings house a wing on each side. On the end of one wing is the Headstart through third grade classrooms. Across the building will be the middle school portion of the school.
In all, there will be 36 standard classrooms, a resource center, a computer center, a band room and a variety of other buildings—plenty of room for its over 450 students and 68 employees.
West said the new school will open with about 475 students, most of them from Chamberlin and Devall and is designed to take in as many as 600 students as enrollment increases.
A multitude of administrative buildings will be in the wing on the side farthest from Section Road. Included in it will be nurses’ stations and administrative offices for the school’s management personnel.
The other side of that building will house the school’s cafeteria and gymnasium.
Separating the two wings will be the only entrance the public will have to the school.
“There’s no way anyone can get to a classroom without have to pass through here,” Watts said, echoing a sentiment he expressed about security at the Lukeville school.
Behind all of the buildings are parking lots and driveways. During the planning of the Caneview campus, it was decided school buses should enter and leave through one driveway while other vehicles will use a different one.
