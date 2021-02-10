BATON ROUGE – The Louisiana Office of Cultural Development’s Division of the Arts (LDOA) is announcing a second round of grant funding from the National Endowment for the Arts (NEA) through the CARES Act. This grant funding is intended to help save jobs in the arts sector and keep doors open to organizations that add value to Louisiana’s economy and the creative life of our communities.
In May 2020, the first round of grants helped 72 non-profit 501(c)3 arts organizations in Louisiana. Round two of these grants are expected to help an additional 60 non-profit, small arts organizations with grants in the amount of $1,500. Eligibility requirements for this second round of grant funding include:
• Must be arts based nonprofit organization with 501(c)3 designation.
• Must have advancing/supporting the arts as a main component in the organization’s mission statement.
• Priority given to small organizations with an operating budget of $30,000 or less.
• Priority given to organizations who have not received any other CARES Act funding from the LDOA or other sources.
Once received, allowable uses of the grant funds includes salaries, fees for artists and other contracted personnel, and facilities costs such as rent and utilities.
To apply, small arts organizations must create an account in our online grant platform Submittable. Once an account is created, the application and guidelines can be accessed through the LDOA Small Arts Organizations Relief Grant applications manager. The deadline to apply is Friday, February 26, 2021.
For more information on Louisiana Division of the Art’s grants programs and other services, visit the agency’s website at louisianaarts.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.