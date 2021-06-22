BATON ROUGE – Motor vehicles are the primary mode of transportation for many Louisiana citizens, and they are often essential parts of our lives. With carjacking rates on the rise, Attorney General Jeff Landry is warning the millions of drivers in Louisiana and offering them tips to increase their safety and awareness.
“Crime is on the rise and carjackings are plaguing our State,” said Attorney General Jeff Landry. “All drivers here must remain vigilant in protecting our families and personal belongings.”
In New Orleans, according to the City Council’s Crime Dashboard, carjacking has increased 120.6% compared to last year. Through the first five months of 2021, 120 incidents of carjacking were reported – up from the 62 during the same time period in 2020.
This spike in New Orleans follows an average increase of carjackings in communities throughout our state and across our nation. Attorney General Landry urges drivers to remain aware of their surroundings and offers the following safety tips:
Approach car with phone stored and keys in hand. Look around and inside the car before entering.
Park in well-lit areas clearly visible to public. If possible, keep car in garage and always lock the garage door to home.
Never leave valuables in plain sight. If possible, leave all personal property in the trunk of car.
Trust instincts. Lock the doors immediately upon entering vehicle and be wary of people approaching car.
Additionally, Attorney General Landry encourages drivers to take the following actions if they are victimized by carjacking:
Make all efforts to get kid(s) out of car. If child(ren) in vehicle, inform the carjacker and attempt to get kid(s) out of car.
Forfeit the vehicle and leave the scene. Do not get back into the carjacked car.
Try to escape immediately if forced in trunk. Use inside latch to open trunk or kick through backseat.
Report the crime to law enforcement as soon as possible. Provide as many details as possible about the carjacker (sex, race, age, hair style, eye color, clothes) and any vehicles involved (color, make, model, license plate).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.