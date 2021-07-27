WASHINGTON – U.S. Senators Bill Cassidy, M.D. (R-LA), Ted Cruz (R-TX), Roger Wicker (R-MS), John Cornyn (R-TX), Dan Sullivan (R-AK) and John Kennedy (R-LA) expressed concern over the Biden administration’s proposal to ban the Army Corps of Engineers from funding projects that facilitate fossil fuel transportation in a letter to the Office of Management and Budget (OMB) Acting Director Shalanda Young.
“This policy goes far beyond establishing priorities through the budget process and is instead an attempt to unilaterally usurp the law making powers of the Legislative Branch. Congress has not given the Executive Branch the authority to categorically exclude an entire industry from eligibility for congressionally authorized federal projects,” wrote the senators.
“It defies reason that Congress would permit categorically excluding a commodity that is so closely tied to the economic advancement of the United States, as well as its national security,” continued the senators.
Read the full letter below:
Dear Acting Director Young:
As Congress considers President Biden’s $6 trillion budget, we write to express concern with the Fiscal Year (FY) 2022 Budget for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) which effectively prohibits funding for Army Corps projects that facilitate the transportation of fossil fuel products.
The Appendix to the Army Corps budget establishing the requested spending levels for the construction, operation and maintenance, and investigations accounts clearly states that one of its three “key objectives” in developing the FY 2022 Budget is to not and “work that directly subsidizes fossil fuels including work that lowers the cost of production, lowers the cost of consumption, or raises the revenues retained by producers of fossil fuels.”
This policy goes far beyond establishing priorities through the budget process and is instead an attempt to unilaterally usurp the law making powers of the Legislative Branch. Congress has not given the Executive Branch the authority to categorically exclude an entire industry from eligibility for congressionally authorized federal projects. Instead, within the last decade, Congress repeatedly recognized the critical role of fossil fuels in our nation’s commerce by dedicating federal funds specifically to ports that trans
port a significant amount of petroleum products, natural gas, or coal, referred to as “energy transfer ports.”
Congress also recently established that “water resources development projects are critical to maintaining the country’s economic prosperity” in addition to its “national security and environmental protection.” Fossil fuels and its related products are a commodity commonly transported as waterborne commerce on federal waterways. For example, petroleum and petroleum products comprised percent of all commodities transported as waterborne commerce in 2019. It defies reason that Congress would permit categorically excluding a commodity that is so closely tied to the economic advancement of the United States, as well as its national security.
The fossil fuel industry is responsible for millions of American jobs, and the oil and gas industry alone supports nearly 8 percent or $1.7 trillion of the U.S. GDP and helps lower the U.S. trade deficit by billions of dollars. Not only do fossil fuels help provide heat and electricity in our homes and fuel to power our vehicles, but they are also used to make the products we rely on daily, including everything from smartphones and clothing to PPE and medicines. The decision to exclude fossil fuels from commercial navigation projects, especially if applied to other modes of transportation, could have significant ramifications for the United States economy, including a detrimental rise in the price of everyday consumer goods. There are numerous commercial navigation projects underway that rely on federal funding for completion, and these projects should not be terminated early based on this decision.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.