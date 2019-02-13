Catholic Elementary of Pointe Coupee’s faculty and staff recognizes students each quarter for possessing the qualities of a variety of virtues.
On February 12th, the following students were recognized for the virtues of goodness and faithfulness: Addie Franklin, Charlie Fourrier, Emily Langlois, Lucy Smith, Isabel Loreno, Hall Langlois, Hollyn Gustin, Chole Aucoin, Lily Jackson, Anna Jackson, Jackson Richard, Dylan Breau, Isabella David, Andrew Devillier, Braden Babin, Josie Hart, Kylie Geier, Isabella Kent, Paige Brown, Allie Hollan, Luke Francois, Cohen Higginbotham, Anna Wells, Alaina Cifreo, Anna Kate LaGrone, Brady Cannon, Alex Johnson, and Drew Sevin.
