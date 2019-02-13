Catholic kids

First row: Olivia D’Aquila, Julianne Armand, Olivia Cotten, Foston Guidry, Carter Gremillion.

Second row – Mrs. Collen Caillet, Alaina Cifreo, Reid Soulier, Zane Sonnier.

Third Row: Julia LeJeune, Olivian LeBlanc, Elizabeth Beard, Cameron Kennedy, Holli Cicero, Jason Chauvin.

Fourth Row – Coach Chelsie Terry, LeAnn Armand, Grace Gosserand, Omar Aguilar, Justin Vosburg, Kaleb McDowell, Ryan Morel.

Catholic of Pointe Coupee students and faculty attended the Diocesan Catholic School’s Week mass on Wednesday, January 30. 

