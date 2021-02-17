On March 6, 2021, the West Baton Rouge Museum will open a new exhibition, Centered Around Culture: Quilts by Cely Pedescleaux. Cely Pedescleaux is a self-taught textile artist and quilter born in the 7th Ward of New Orleans, Louisiana. She grew up surrounded by seamstresses who meticulously crafted hand-worked lace, crocheting, beading, and tatting into decorative pieces of art on fabric. Cely expanded her love for quilting through fashion when she created outfits for Worn Again (2009, 2010) a New Orleans fashion show where the organizers provided old clothing to local artists who brought new life to recycled garments.
For more information go to www.westbatonrouge museum.org.
