Catholic Elementary of Pointe Coupee’s faculty and staff recognizes students each quarter for possessing the qualities of a variety of virtues.
On December 4th, the following students were recognized for the virtues of peace and patience: Teddy Jones, Grace Ducote, Allie Fabre, Cohen Minogue, Finn Chauvin, Allisyn Barbay, Cullen Dawson, Harper Clement, Paul Rochester, III, Adelyn Disotell, Elyse Bellelo, Trever Glosup, Ava Lorio, Andrew Smith, Isabella Rome, Mason Domingue, Connor Aucoin, Addison Davis, Averi Gustin, Matthew Sevin, Carson Crabtree, Bailey Achee, Colby Canezaro, Emily Bonaventure, Anna Settoon, Tyler Dowden, Foston Guidry, and Mary McDuff.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.