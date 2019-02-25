Catholic Elementary of Pointe Coupee filled with hundreds of dads, grandfathers, uncles, and special guests for Donuts with Dad on Friday, Feb. 22.
The students were excited as they got to spend quality time with their guests before beginning the day. Some students shared their school work, played games and built with Legos as their guests helped.
“Donuts were a treat, but spending time at school with dad was the best," first-grader Waylon Elliott said.
