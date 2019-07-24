With well over 300 attendees and 21 vendors, it was easy to deem last Friday’s Taste of West Baton Rouge Tailgate a Chamber of Commerce success.
“The complete success of this inaugural event would not have been possible without partnering with Virtual Tailgate, the hard work of the chamber’s staff--Anais Brand and Sharon Oubre--Williams, our events committee, the chamber ambassadors and so many others, such as the West Baton Rouge Parish Council for allowing us to use the Addis Community Center,” said Executive Director Jamie Hanks.
“It takes a village and we are fortunate to have so many willing volunteers,” she said.
