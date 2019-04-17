Lacy Behl, a STEM teacher at Chamberlin Elementary School received the Maitland P. Simmons Memorial Award for New Teachers from the National Science Teaching Association on Friday, April 12.
The award is given to up to 25 teachers in their first five years of teaching each year.The award consists of $1,000 to be used to attend the annual National Conference. Behl is invited to attend a variety of workshops and presentations that are of particular interest to new teachers at the annual National Conference.
