Baton Rouge Ballet Theatre announces its community auditions for the children’s roles in The Nutcracker - A Tale from the Bayou.  Roles are available for 8-14 year olds and significant dance experience is not necessary.  Children will experience the magic of performing in a fully produced show accompanied by the Baton Rouge Symphony Orchestra. The auditions will be held on September 18, 2022. For forms and more informationgo to https://batonrougeballet.org/nutcracker-auditions/. Children must be 8 years old by December 31, 2022

