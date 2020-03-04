Everyone’s heard that the secret to real estate is “location, location, location.” Third-term West Baton Rouge Council Chris “Fish” Kershaw has a similar attitude about the problems facing the parish.
“No doubt traffic has to be the number one problem here,” he said. “Probably number two is traffic and number three might be traffic as well.
Kershaw gave an example of what he thinks the problem is, describing it as “a regional problem.”
If West Baton Rouge has a population of about 25,000 and the Intracoastal Canal Bridge is the dividing point that splits the population in two, that means there are 12,500 people on either side, “but there’s 50,000 cars that are going over the Intracoastal Canal every day.”
“And government keeps passing the buck,” Kershaw said. “The state says it’s a federal problem and the feds say it’s a state problem. I’m tired of people making excuses. Let’s just get a bridge built.”
“Everyone knows a new bridge is the answer,”he continued. “The location and funding are the only questions.”
Kershaw said he realizes a where to put the bridge is an issue, but he’s “in favor of putting the bridge wherever the data says it needs to be.”
“I’m for it and I want to do all I can to make this happen,” he said.
“Of course, funding is the big issue—who’s going to pay for it,” Kershaw said. “That needs to be addressed. Until somebody puts a plan in place with solid financing confirmed, I don’t see how it can be done.”
And as an accountant by trade, the Brusly resident knows about finance. A 10-year veteran of the Louisiana Clerk of Courts Association, Kershaw has spent his entire career in accounting.
It’s one of the primary reasons Kershaw got into politics. He’s been on the Parish Council for eight years and was on the Brusly Town Council for 11 before that.
“I was seeing a lot of towns and municipalities and parishes that were having not very good audit reports, so I just felt like that with my financial background, I could lend some help to financial and budgeting, keeping up with budgets and keeping them out of trouble with the state Legislative Auditor’s Office,” Kershaw said.
“I think I’ve done a pretty good job of that,” he continued. “I think I’m prudent and responsible when it comes to spending other people’s money,”
It was just happenstance that Kershaw ended up in Brusly. His father was career military, “so we traveled all over the United States and lived in many different places and I went to many different schools,” he said.
“West Baton Rouge is by far the best place I’ve found to live,” Kershaw said. “The food’s great, it’s a good community and there’s lots of things to do so I think this is a great place to be.”
Kershaw is married to the former Janna Miller and he has three stepchildren, two sons and a daughter, and five grandchildren. He’s eying retirement now and the extra time it will afford him with his grandkids.
“That would have to be my favorite hobby—doing anything with my grandchildren,” he said. “Whatever we do together is a lot of fun.”
