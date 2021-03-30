The Church at Addis will host an Easter Egg Hunt and Softball Tournament Saturday, April 3, at Myhand Park. The day of family-friendly fun will begin at 10 a.m., with the Easter Egg Hunt beginning at 11 a.m. and Softball Tournament slated to begin at Noon. There will be live music, food, and plenty of fun for everyone.
Church at Addis to host Easter egg hunt and softball tournament Saturday< April 3
