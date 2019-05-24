The City of Port Allen hosted a Senior Round-Up on Thursday, May 23. Local seniors enjoyed an afternoon of barbecue, crawfish, music, and fellowship at the West Baton Rouge Community Center.
Despite cutting funding to several events, the Port Allen City Council funded the Senior Round-Up following the success of the annual senior Christmas dinner.
