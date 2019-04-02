Thousands of shoppers will pass through the historic Old Cottonseed Mill in New Roads to find merchandise from about 100 vendors next weekend at the city’s eighth annual Market at the Mill from Friday morning through Sunday evening.
Beginning Friday, Apr. 12, at 10 a.m. and continuing through Sunday at 4 p.m., well over 100 booths will be filled with a staggering variety of items, from antiques to modern custom handmade jewelry presented by extraordinary craftsmen and artisans and s merchants.
Shoppers will wander the massive 83,000-square-foot building on Friday, Apr. 12, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Saturday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and on Sunday, Apr. 14, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. There is a minimal admission fee.
Rarely is such a wide array of merchandise found under one roof, but the Market at the Mill prides itself in its hand-picked merchants selected to provide art of all types, including paintings and photography and three-dimensional works in wood and metal, ceramics and pottery.
Other items merchants will offer include architectural pieces, collectibles of all sorts, clothing for the entire family and handmade, high-quality furniture.
In addition to shopping opportunities, children will have the chance to have their photos taken with the Easter Bunny from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday and to participate in an Easter egg hunt—also on Saturday—from 2:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. in the park where the oil mill is located.
The home of the Market at the Mill is at 311 W. Main St.
The Old Cottonseed Mill was once used to extract the oil from cottonseed, but the building fell into disrepair when its product became obsolete.
Nearly a decade ago, the City of New Roads saw the potential of the huge roofed structure and its open floor plan for events like this one and renovated the mill to accommodate them.
“Over the years, our Market at the Mill has earned a reputation for its high-quality merchandise and wide variety of merchants,” said New Roads Mayor Cornell Dukes.
“Given our history with the event and the excitement generated by the upcoming market, we expect our largest crowd ever this year and have already booked a record number of merchants,” he continued.
The event was conceived nearly a decade ago by Betty Fontaine. “Each year, our market gets bigger and better,” she said, adding each year, organizers “change things up a bit” to make it a more attractive and exciting experience.
“For our eighth year, we will feature an Easter egg hunt for children from 1 to 10 on Saturday in addition to the photos with the Easter Bunny we began offering several years ago,” Fontaine said, with all of the proceeds from Market at the Mill going to the continued restoration of the Old Cottonseed Mill.
For more information, visit the event website at www.marketatthemillnewroads.com.
