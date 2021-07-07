The City of Port Allen
will host its second
Community
Pop-Up-Shop
Saturday, July 17, 2021
Noon until 5:00 PM
Port Allen Depot
For further information, please contact Rose Roché at
225-3460-5670
Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 74F. Winds light and variable..
Updated: July 7, 2021 @ 8:34 pm
