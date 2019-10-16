The median between the northbound and southbound ends of Whitehead Boulevard will soon become an extension of the City of Port Allen’s Water Heritage Trail.
The pavilion on the Mississippi River levee near City Hall is the centerpiece of the Water Heritage Trail and the addition on Whitehead Boulevard will add another 2,000 feet to its length and seven blocks.
Located between beautiful oaks lining the boulevard, the new portion of the trail will provide a scenic and quiet place to walk through the heart of Port Allen.
City Councilman Garry Hubble said the project began in mid-September and is expected to be completed by the end of November.
At both ends of the new walkway will be pillars, surrounded by landscaping, he continued.
“We’ll have benches every so often so people can stop and rest,” Hubble said and while the city does not have the funding for the benches yet, he is working on it.
Hubble said in planning the walkway, the preservation of the old oaks lining the boulevard was an important factor.
“It’s a meandering sidewalk that doesn’t do anything that might harm the oak trees,” Hubble said. “We were very particular about that.”
The walkway is being constructed with a state grant of $110,000, with $28,000 in City of Port Allen funds.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.