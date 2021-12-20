coffee ladies

The hostesses of the West Baton Rouge Civic & Garden Club, met on December 14 at the West  Baton Rouge Museum for the Christmas Coffee. Front row left to right:  Chairwomen  Nancy Perkins, Kali Marionneaux, Ruth Stanley, Co- Chairwomen Joy Hobbins, President Trudy Millard, Carolyn Bonadona, and Robyn Cedotal. Back row are JoAnn Newchurch and Kym Cashiola

