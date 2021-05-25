The West Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office announced Monday that the final week in May would be the start of the ‘Click it or Ticket’ campaign in West Baton Rouge Parish.
The national campaign facilitates a partnership between local police and law enforcement agencies across the country to ticket motorists who are not wearing their seat belts.
“As motorist take to the roads to celebrate the long Memorial Day weekend, West Baton Rouge Sheriff‘s Deputies will be out in saturation patrols and mobile checkpoints Friday May 28th 2021 ensuring that everyone buckles up for their safety. This traffic safety grant will start the week of and end on June 6, 2021.”
