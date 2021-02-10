for Students from Historically Black Colleges and Universities
Coca-Cola Bottling Company UNITED is seeking applicants for the 2021 edition of the company wide “Pay It Forward” program, which aims to provide African-American youth with opportunities to celebrate students’ achievements and further their success. Normally, this program is a week-long, in person experience; however, this year due to COVID 19, students will participate virtually.
Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU) students from 16 schools throughout Coca-Cola Bottling Company UNITED’s six-state footprint are asked to submit applications beginning February 1, 2021 through April 30, 2021.
Now in its sixth year, the opportunity is open to those age 18 years or older at time of entry, and they must be enrolled as a full-time undergraduate college student at a participating Historically Black College and University (HBCU).
In 2015, Birmingham and Montgomery Coca-Cola UNITED implemented the Pay It Forward program to provide African American youth opportunities to succeed. Three years later, Coca-Cola UNITED expanded the program to include historically black colleges and universities throughout UNITED’s six-state footprint.
Those selected for the prestigious program will be given the opportunity to participate in a week-long internship at a Coca-Cola UNITED facility. The program offers students firsthand experience in a range of roles available at Coca-Cola, including operations management, packaging, pricing, event planning and philanthropy.
Coca-Cola will review the applications for the program and select 32 students total based on their standout applications. A $1,000 stipend will be given to each of the HBCU students at the end of the program and a lifetime of Coca-Cola Brand Ambassadorship.
These selected students will engage with Coca-Cola Company teams possibly in person and virtually to learn more about the organization and how to conduct business most effectively during a fun and informative development session to be held late summer 2021.
During this internship, students will gain experience in a wide range of roles at Coca-Cola including sales, production, marketing, pricing, event planning, packaging, philanthropy, and community relations. One of the main goals of the program is to teach the interns, to put it simply, how to go to work. It teaches them how to read statements, how to network with others in their industry, and other important skills that will get them ready for the job market. Over 100 students from Coca-Cola’s partner HBCU Colleges and Universities have participated in the Pay it Forward internship to date.
“More than ever Coca-Cola Bottling Company UNITED is looking forward to providing these outstanding group of ‘Pay It Forward’ interns with unique opportunities to learn tangible business skills,” said John Sherman, President and CEO Coca-Cola Bottling Co. UNITED. “Our intent through this program is to engage with these young adults, empowering them to set goals as they embark on their bright futures, hopefully at Coca-Cola.”
For more information and application details on the annual “Pay It Forward” student opportunity, visit “Pay It Forward” Internship Opportunity - Coca-Cola UNITED.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.